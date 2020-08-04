New York City endured wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour from tropical storm Isaias on Tuesday causing many large trees to fall to the streets of Greenpoint.

Elsewhere is the city, a man in his 60s was killed by a tree that fell on his Dodge van in Briarwood Queens at around 1 p.m., Gothamist reports.

On Huron Street near Franklin Street a giant curbside tree ruptured the sidewalk and crashed onto parked cars on its way down to the street below at around 1:30 p.m., luckily no injuries were reported.

Manhattan Avenue also experienced a large falling tree near Huron Street with no injuries reported.

McGolrick Park saw at least three trees fall within the park and a few more large trees fall onto Russell Street.

McCarren Park also had reports of fallen trees on Tuesday.

Greenpointers also received tips that trees fell at Humboldt Street and at Union Avenue near Driggs Avenue.